The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.43 N/A 1.09 10.26 HCI Group Inc. 41 1.47 N/A 1.74 23.05

Demonstrates The National Security Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HCI Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The National Security Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The National Security Group Inc. is currently more affordable than HCI Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The National Security Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.13 shows that The National Security Group Inc. is 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HCI Group Inc.’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The National Security Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 62.8% respectively. About 8.5% of The National Security Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.6% of HCI Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has stronger performance than HCI Group Inc.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats The National Security Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.