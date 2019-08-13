The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 1.09 10.26 Chubb Limited 142 2.18 N/A 8.11 18.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The National Security Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The National Security Group Inc. is currently more affordable than Chubb Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 1.9% Chubb Limited 0.00% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.13 beta indicates that The National Security Group Inc. is 113.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Chubb Limited on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The National Security Group Inc. and Chubb Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The National Security Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

Competitively Chubb Limited has a consensus target price of $157.38, with potential upside of 0.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.9% of The National Security Group Inc. shares and 93% of Chubb Limited shares. The National Security Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.5%. Competitively, 0.6% are Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The National Security Group Inc. 0% -7.17% -7.17% -29.89% -25.73% -14.37% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year The National Security Group Inc. has -14.37% weaker performance while Chubb Limited has 18.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Chubb Limited beats The National Security Group Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.