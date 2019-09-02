The Mosaic Company (MOS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) compete against each other in the Agricultural Chemicals sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic Company 25 0.72 N/A 1.44 17.47 Central Garden & Pet Company 25 0.60 N/A 1.72 16.05

Table 1 demonstrates The Mosaic Company and Central Garden & Pet Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Central Garden & Pet Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Mosaic Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Mosaic Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Mosaic Company and Central Garden & Pet Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic Company 0.00% 5.4% 2.7% Central Garden & Pet Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Mosaic Company and Central Garden & Pet Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic Company 0 3 4 2.57 Central Garden & Pet Company 0 0 1 3.00

$31.57 is The Mosaic Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 71.67%. Meanwhile, Central Garden & Pet Company’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 49.63%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Mosaic Company is looking more favorable than Central Garden & Pet Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Mosaic Company and Central Garden & Pet Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 92.18%. About 0.2% of The Mosaic Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.49% are Central Garden & Pet Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Mosaic Company 1.45% -0.32% -2.4% -21.06% -15.16% -13.76% Central Garden & Pet Company 1.47% 6.78% 11.22% -22.42% -30.55% -11.84%

For the past year Central Garden & Pet Company has weaker performance than The Mosaic Company

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors The Mosaic Company beats Central Garden & Pet Company.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.