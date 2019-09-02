The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Declined While Cohen & Steers Has Lowered Its Position by $2.61 Million; Founders Capital Management Has Cut Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) Position by $427,000 as Market Value Were Volatile

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 47.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 96,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 105,781 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 202,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (SWJ) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 17,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 61,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 79,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 155,233 shares traded or 271.63% up from the average. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s What Will Cause The Next Recession – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Baby Bonds Paying Over 5.5% – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “All-Time Stock Highs: Why Modest Risk-Renting Will Outshine Extreme Risk-Taking – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. JR SUB DEB 52 (NYSE:SWJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Baby Bonds Paying 5%-Plus – Investorplace.com” published on January 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KFC is thinking vegan too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,849 shares to 97,595 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund 6 (HYT) by 109,452 shares to 325,843 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic cites ‘unprecedented North American’ spring weather’ for Q2 miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.