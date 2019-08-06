The Mosaic Company (MOS) Reaches $20.79 After 3.00% Down Move; Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund Has 0.86 Sentiment

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund (JDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 12 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 14 cut down and sold their stakes in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.90 million shares, down from 2.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 11.91% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 5.49M shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial OfficerThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $8.02B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $20.17 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MOS worth $240.63M less.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $215.74 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 11,029 shares traded. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund for 114,742 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 531,325 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.04% invested in the company for 61,053 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 26,952 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022 on Friday, May 10. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co had 19 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was initiated by Berenberg. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by CItigroup. UBS maintained the shares of MOS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.02 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.