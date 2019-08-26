The Mosaic Company (MOS) Reaches $17.85 Yearly Low; GRUPPO EDITORIALE LESPRESSO SPA ROMA ORD (GPEDF) Shorts Increased By 23050%

GRUPPO EDITORIALE LESPRESSO SPA ROMA ORD (OTCMKTS:GPEDF) had an increase of 23050% in short interest. GPEDF’s SI was 138,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23050% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $0.295 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.24 target or 9.00% below today's $17.85 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $6.89 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $16.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $620.10 million less. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 1.21M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32.89’s average target is 84.26% above currents $17.85 stock price. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by UBS. Berenberg initiated The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $30 target. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $38 target. Cowen & Co maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $42 target. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Buy” rating by CItigroup on Wednesday, July 31.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Koenig Emery N.. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Chevy Chase Holdings Inc has invested 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Aperio Gru holds 197,280 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cohen And Steers Inc invested in 105,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Ltd has 11,953 shares. Masters Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.24% stake. Robecosam Ag reported 29,349 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 513 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.02% or 166,774 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.89 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga" on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance" published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019.