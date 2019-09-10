The Mosaic Company (MOS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Agricultural Chemicals company, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Mosaic Company has 79% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The Mosaic Company has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 12.42% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Mosaic Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic Company 0.00% 5.40% 2.70% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Mosaic Company and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic Company N/A 24 17.47 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

The Mosaic Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio The Mosaic Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The Mosaic Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic Company 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.00 2.33 1.67 2.50

$31.57 is the consensus target price of The Mosaic Company, with a potential upside of 56.44%. The peers have a potential upside of -5.20%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ view is that The Mosaic Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Mosaic Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Mosaic Company 1.45% -0.32% -2.4% -21.06% -15.16% -13.76% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year The Mosaic Company has -13.76% weaker performance while The Mosaic Company’s rivals have 54.28% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Mosaic Company has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Mosaic Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.95 and has 2.02 Quick Ratio. The Mosaic Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Mosaic Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that The Mosaic Company is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Mosaic Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.43% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Mosaic Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Mosaic Company’s rivals beat The Mosaic Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.