The Mosaic Co (MOS) Holding Has Increased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc; Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Its Metlife (MET) Position

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 74,557 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 61,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 7.83M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – ON TRACK TO RETURN APPROXIMATELY $5 BLN OF CAPITAL TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in The Mosaic Co (MOS) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 78,100 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 3.86 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 33,346 shares to 15,795 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,946 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) -6.1% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Want To Invest In MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,916 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 280,001 shares. Griffin Asset Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated reported 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Gotham Asset Llc reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 23,723 are held by Veritable L P. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% or 42,790 shares. 16,680 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 9,101 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.77% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 226,491 shares. Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 266,265 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 11,355 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL) by 156,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,028 shares, and cut its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was bought by Freeland Clint. Another trade for 12,998 shares valued at $249,692 was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “K+S Responds to Weak Market by Reducing Potash Production | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why The Mosaic Company Dropped 17.8% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 53,620 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. 100 are owned by Financial Architects. Next Fincl Gru holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob reported 48,685 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signalpoint Asset Management Llc reported 13,944 shares stake. Rr Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 4.09% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Boston Prns holds 0.58% or 17.27 million shares in its portfolio. 124,100 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 115 shares. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.26 million shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 886,438 shares. Headinvest Llc holds 0.06% or 9,000 shares.