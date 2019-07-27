The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

We will be comparing the differences between The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 129 2.72 N/A 5.77 23.97 Flowserve Corporation 47 1.79 N/A 1.19 41.89

Table 1 demonstrates The Middleby Corporation and Flowserve Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flowserve Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Middleby Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Middleby Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Flowserve Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility & Risk

The Middleby Corporation has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s beta is 1.63 which is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Middleby Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Middleby Corporation and Flowserve Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

The Middleby Corporation has a consensus price target of $148.33, and a 7.46% upside potential. Meanwhile, Flowserve Corporation’s average price target is $49.5, while its potential downside is -4.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than Flowserve Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57% Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Flowserve Corporation.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.