The Middleby Corporation (MIDD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 129 2.23 N/A 5.77 23.30 Colfax Corporation 28 0.81 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 highlights The Middleby Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Middleby Corporation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Middleby Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

The Middleby Corporation has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Middleby Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Colfax Corporation are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Middleby Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Middleby Corporation and Colfax Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Colfax Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 22.00% for The Middleby Corporation with average price target of $142.5. Meanwhile, Colfax Corporation’s average price target is $34.67, while its potential upside is 20.68%. The data provided earlier shows that The Middleby Corporation appears more favorable than Colfax Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of The Middleby Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.87% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are The Middleby Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Colfax Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats Colfax Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.