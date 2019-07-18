The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Contrasting side by side

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Middleby Corporation 128 2.72 N/A 5.77 23.97 IDEX Corporation 151 5.01 N/A 5.40 28.41

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Middleby Corporation and IDEX Corporation. IDEX Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Middleby Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Middleby Corporation is currently more affordable than IDEX Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Middleby Corporation and IDEX Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.8% 12%

Volatility and Risk

The Middleby Corporation’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IDEX Corporation’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Middleby Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, IDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Middleby Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Middleby Corporation and IDEX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Middleby Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 IDEX Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The Middleby Corporation has a 6.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $146.75. Competitively IDEX Corporation has a consensus price target of $166.33, with potential upside of 0.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Middleby Corporation looks more robust than IDEX Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Middleby Corporation and IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are IDEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57% IDEX Corporation -0.03% -1.76% 8.09% 13.23% 11.43% 21.54%

For the past year The Middleby Corporation was more bullish than IDEX Corporation.

Summary

IDEX Corporation beats The Middleby Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.