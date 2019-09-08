The Michaels Companies (MIK) Shareholder Knott David M Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Valley National Advisers Boosted Position

Knott David M decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in The Michaels Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.34M market cap company. The stock increased 8.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 7.90M shares traded or 144.48% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.217 BLN TO $5.293 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 15,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Honeywell Helps Transform Mexican Petrochemical Leader’s Operations – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.31% or 43.33 million shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Management holds 2,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.12% or 2,379 shares in its portfolio. 38,500 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.65 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Nbt Financial Bank N A holds 0.75% or 25,794 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Limited Company invested in 1,441 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Fincl Management Pro has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept has 0.87% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,759 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.24 million shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,869 shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brighton Jones holds 2,558 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 5,434 shares to 9,273 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 16,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,522 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 26,417 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 35,888 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 16,804 shares. Carroll Fincl owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tyvor Limited Liability holds 3.12% or 1.16M shares. 395,950 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 1.18 million shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2.81 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company reported 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Skylands Lc invested in 0.66% or 414,800 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 21,066 shares. 1.30 million are held by Citadel Advisors Llc. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 283,637 shares.