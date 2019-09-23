The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Both The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 2.02 3.41 Revolve Group Inc. 31 2.98 N/A 0.28 121.37

Table 1 highlights The Michaels Companies Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Revolve Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to The Michaels Companies Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Michaels Companies Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Michaels Companies Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revolve Group Inc. 0.00% 32.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. Its rival Revolve Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 0.6 respectively. Revolve Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Michaels Companies Inc. and Revolve Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Revolve Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 37.51% for The Michaels Companies Inc. with average price target of $12.5. On the other hand, Revolve Group Inc.’s potential upside is 37.84% and its average price target is $33. The information presented earlier suggests that Revolve Group Inc. looks more robust than The Michaels Companies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Michaels Companies Inc. and Revolve Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.2% respectively. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Revolve Group Inc. 0.97% 5.12% 0% 0% 0% 1.38%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Revolve Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Revolve Group Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc.