The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Both The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 12 0.29 N/A 1.97 5.56 Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% -19.3% 14.2% Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -33%

Liquidity

The Michaels Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Pinduoduo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Pinduoduo Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Michaels Companies Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The Michaels Companies Inc. has a 65.32% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.11. Competitively the average price target of Pinduoduo Inc. is $30, which is potential 49.11% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Pinduoduo Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Michaels Companies Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.24% are Pinduoduo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -3.78% -14.38% -16.08% -38.15% -41.86% -19.05% Pinduoduo Inc. -5% 0.09% -18.44% 20.32% 0% -1.83%

For the past year Pinduoduo Inc. has weaker performance than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Summary

The Michaels Companies Inc. beats Pinduoduo Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.