The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Both The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 12 0.24 N/A 1.97 5.56 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 17 1.01 N/A 0.51 37.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Michaels Companies Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Michaels Companies Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% -19.3% 14.2% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 6.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Michaels Companies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. are 1.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Michaels Companies Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Michaels Companies Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.11, and a 78.18% upside potential. Competitively 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 17.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Michaels Companies Inc. seems more appealing than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Michaels Companies Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -3.78% -14.38% -16.08% -38.15% -41.86% -19.05% 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. -5.46% -0.05% 12.66% 43.23% 56.79% 55.76%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. had bearish trend while 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.