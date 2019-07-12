The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Both The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Michaels Companies Inc.
|12
|0.24
|N/A
|1.97
|5.56
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|17
|1.01
|N/A
|0.51
|37.06
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Michaels Companies Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Michaels Companies Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Michaels Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.3%
|14.2%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0.00%
|11.4%
|6.2%
Risk & Volatility
The Michaels Companies Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a 1.39 beta and it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. are 1.6 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Michaels Companies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Michaels Companies Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Michaels Companies Inc.
|1
|5
|2
|2.25
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The Michaels Companies Inc. has a consensus target price of $15.11, and a 78.18% upside potential. Competitively 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, with potential upside of 17.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Michaels Companies Inc. seems more appealing than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Michaels Companies Inc. and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Michaels Companies Inc.
|-3.78%
|-14.38%
|-16.08%
|-38.15%
|-41.86%
|-19.05%
|1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.
|-5.46%
|-0.05%
|12.66%
|43.23%
|56.79%
|55.76%
For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. had bearish trend while 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.
1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through mybloomnet.net; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through 1-877-322-1200 or harryanddavid.com; popcorn and specialty treats through 1-800-541-2676 or thepopcornfactory.com; cookies and baked gifts from 1-800-443-8124 or cheryls.com; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com; English muffins and other breakfast treats from 1-800-999-1910 or wolfermans.com; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards.com. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.
