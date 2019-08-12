The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) Touches $6.02 Low on Aug, 12; Synacor (SYNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold positions in Synacor Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synacor Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $5.48 target or 9.00% below today’s $6.02 share price. This indicates more downside for the $952.18 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $85.70M less. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 367,866 shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $952.18 million. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 3.01 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat CatanÂ’s stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold The Michaels Companies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Michaels Companies had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. J.P. Morgan downgraded The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) rating on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $15 target. Wells Fargo maintained The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Sell”. The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $54.57 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.