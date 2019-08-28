The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) Reaches $5.51 After 8.00% Up Move; Pathstone Family Office Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $908,526

The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 935,374 shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Spin Art Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers storesThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $871.52 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $5.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MIK worth $69.72 million more.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 08/03/2018 – Cisco's local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $871.52 million. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 2.76 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat CatanÂ’s stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

Among 7 analysts covering The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Michaels Companies has $1800 highest and $9 lowest target. $14.88’s average target is 170.05% above currents $5.51 stock price. The Michaels Companies had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MIK in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 17.10% above currents $46.78 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

