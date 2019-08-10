The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) EPS Estimated At $0.14; SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (DINRF) Shorts Down By 2.79%

Analysts expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report $0.14 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. MIK’s profit would be $22.14 million giving it 10.63 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Michaels Companies, Inc.’s analysts see -54.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 14/03/2018 – Moved By Tragic Diabetes Story, Fellow Type 1, Bret Michaels, Looks To Insulin Resolution; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels

SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DINRF) had a decrease of 2.79% in short interest. DINRF’s SI was 915,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.79% from 942,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9158 days are for SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DINRF)’s short sellers to cover DINRF’s short positions. It closed at $37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $941.11 million. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat Catan's stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold The Michaels Companies, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.13% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 1.31M shares. Barclays Pcl reported 473,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 22,515 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 5,828 shares. Invesco Ltd has 191,959 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Company Inc reported 29,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 76,943 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 131,854 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc holds 179,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 2,900 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 5,128 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 76,246 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Among 7 analysts covering The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Michaels Companies has $1800 highest and $9 lowest target. $14.88’s average target is 150.08% above currents $5.95 stock price. The Michaels Companies had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MIK in report on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan downgraded The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) on Friday, March 1 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 66% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Michaels Companies (MIK) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analyst: This Stock Could Fall Another 40% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS And Michaels Join Forces To Add Package Pickup And Drop-Off Services At More Than 1100 Michaels Stores Across The U.S. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, sells, and maintains semiconductor production equipment in China. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Solutions, Graphic and Precision Solutions, and Finetech Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single wafer cleaners, wet stations, scrubbers, and laser annealers.