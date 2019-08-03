The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 11 0.21 N/A 2.02 3.41 Stitch Fix Inc. 27 1.71 N/A 0.46 57.32

Demonstrates The Michaels Companies Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Stitch Fix Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Michaels Companies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Stitch Fix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stitch Fix Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Stitch Fix Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Stitch Fix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Michaels Companies Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 2 2.25 Stitch Fix Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The Michaels Companies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 123.52% and an $15.11 consensus price target. On the other hand, Stitch Fix Inc.’s potential upside is 85.26% and its consensus price target is $46. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Michaels Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Stitch Fix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Michaels Companies Inc. and Stitch Fix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.4%. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Stitch Fix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Stitch Fix Inc. -4.78% -16.57% -2.72% 12.27% -8.91% 52.6%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. has -49.26% weaker performance while Stitch Fix Inc. has 52.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Stitch Fix Inc. beats The Michaels Companies Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.