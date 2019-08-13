The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) Comparison side by side

Since The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 11 0.18 N/A 2.02 3.41 Sotheby’s 45 2.64 N/A 1.98 30.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Michaels Companies Inc. and Sotheby’s. Sotheby’s has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Michaels Companies Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Michaels Companies Inc. is currently more affordable than Sotheby’s, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that The Michaels Companies Inc. is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Sotheby’s on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. are 1.3 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Sotheby’s’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. The Michaels Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Michaels Companies Inc. and Sotheby’s.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Michaels Companies Inc. is $14.88, with potential upside of 146.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Sotheby’s’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. has -49.26% weaker performance while Sotheby’s has 50.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Sotheby’s beats on 6 of the 9 factors The Michaels Companies Inc.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.