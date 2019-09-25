The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Comparison side by side

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. 9 0.29 N/A 2.02 3.41 Pinduoduo Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Michaels Companies Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Michaels Companies Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinduoduo Inc. 0.00% -64.3% -31%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Michaels Companies Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Pinduoduo Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Pinduoduo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Michaels Companies Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pinduoduo Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The Michaels Companies Inc.’s upside potential is 29.00% at a $12.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Pinduoduo Inc.’s average price target is $35.58, while its potential upside is 14.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Michaels Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Pinduoduo Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Michaels Companies Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19% respectively. About 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.24% of Pinduoduo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Pinduoduo Inc. 6.4% 7.9% -4.42% -22.73% -1.02% -0.76%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. was more bearish than Pinduoduo Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors The Michaels Companies Inc. beats Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.