The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Michaels Companies Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Michaels Companies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Michaels Companies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares The Michaels Companies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Michaels Companies Inc. N/A 10 3.41 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

The Michaels Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Michaels Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Michaels Companies Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The Michaels Companies Inc. presently has an average price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. The potential upside of the peers is 51.30%. With higher possible upside potential for The Michaels Companies Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think The Michaels Companies Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Michaels Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Michaels Companies Inc. -10.55% -14.55% -36.45% -48.27% -66.31% -49.26% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year The Michaels Companies Inc. has -49.26% weaker performance while The Michaels Companies Inc.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Michaels Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.66 and has 1.05 Quick Ratio. The Michaels Companies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Michaels Companies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

The Michaels Companies Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, The Michaels Companies Inc.’s rivals are 33.39% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

The Michaels Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors The Michaels Companies Inc.’s peers beat The Michaels Companies Inc.