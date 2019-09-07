The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Both The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.31 N/A 0.09 39.54 Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07

Table 1 demonstrates The Meet Group Inc. and Yandex N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Yandex N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Meet Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Meet Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Yandex N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Meet Group Inc. and Yandex N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9%

Risk and Volatility

The Meet Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Yandex N.V.’s beta is 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Meet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Yandex N.V. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Meet Group Inc. and Yandex N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Yandex N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

The Meet Group Inc.’s upside potential is 111.27% at a $7.5 average target price. On the other hand, Yandex N.V.’s potential upside is 23.72% and its average target price is $47. Based on the results shown earlier, The Meet Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Yandex N.V., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.8% of The Meet Group Inc. shares and 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Yandex N.V. has 3.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has -25.7% weaker performance while Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats The Meet Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.