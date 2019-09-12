The Meet Group Inc. (MEET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

This is a contrast between The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 4 1.37 N/A 0.09 39.54 Upwork Inc. 17 6.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates The Meet Group Inc. and Upwork Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Meet Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Upwork Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Upwork Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Meet Group Inc. and Upwork Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of The Meet Group Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 109.50%. On the other hand, Upwork Inc.’s potential upside is 60.11% and its average target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that The Meet Group Inc. looks more robust than Upwork Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Meet Group Inc. and Upwork Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 61.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. was more bearish than Upwork Inc.

Summary

The Meet Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Upwork Inc.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.