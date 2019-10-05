The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Reaches $4.32 After 8.00% Up Move; Whitebox Advisors Lifted Celgene (CELG) Stake By $9.34 Million

The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.88% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $4.315. About 5.01M shares traded or 322.95% up from the average. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has declined 15.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 09/04/2018 – Meet Group Announces Rollout of Tagged Livestreaming on Shared Platform; 15/05/2018 – The Meet Group Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in Austria; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEET); 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 09/04/2018 – MEET GROUP – AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH PLANS TO BRING LIVE VIDEO TO LOVOO, AND NOW EXPECT TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT FEATURE IN PHASED APPROACH STARTING IN MAY; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 31/05/2018 – LOVOO Launches Live Video in France and Switzerland; 28/05/2018 – Meet Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Jun. 4; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST – “THERE IS UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GROUP’S ABILITY TO PARTNER PROGRAMS, RAISE CAPITAL OR DEBT AT TERMS TO MEET GROUP’S REQUIREMENTS”The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $259.95 million company. It was reported on Oct, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $4.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MEET worth $20.80 million more.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 19.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 101,522 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 616,804 shares with $57.02 million value, up from 515,282 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $70.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corp Announces Changes to Its Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B

Analysts await The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MEET’s profit will be $4.82M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by The Meet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.95 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 37.85 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

More notable recent The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of The Meet Group Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cheap Tech Stocks Trading Under $10 to Buy in the Fourth Quarter – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meet Group +5% on raised Q3 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. calls for WTO meeting to fast-track tariffs on EU -sources – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Meet Group Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan to Preserve Substantial Tax Assets – Business Wire” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 1.63% above currents $99.87 stock price. Celgene had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Limited Co holds 20,324 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has 0.99% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 180,001 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 67 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.49% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,307 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 368,446 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh owns 207,597 shares. Cap Limited Limited Liability Corp accumulated 200 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 220,044 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Minnesota-based Northrock Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Davenport & Limited Co reported 77,644 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,540 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.33% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 203,277 shares. Central Natl Bank And owns 47,137 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 17th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Biotech Set to Dominate the Next 20 Years – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.