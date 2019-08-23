The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Reaches $3.76 After 3.00% Up Move; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Cut Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Position

The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.0416 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7584. About 816,145 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has declined 15.27% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Meet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEET); 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Loss/Shr 94c; 07/03/2018 – MEET GROUP INC MEET.O SAYS JAMES BUGDEN, CO’S CURRENT INTERIM CFO HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Loss $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$155M; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 28/05/2018 – Meet Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Jun. 4; 09/05/2018 – Neighborhood Joint: Meet Me at the Commons; 15/05/2018 – The Meet Group Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in AustriaThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $300.03M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.87 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MEET worth $9.00M more.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 10.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 71,775 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 14.27%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 642,499 shares with $71.23 million value, down from 714,274 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.11. About 40,222 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc has $8 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.67’s average target is 104.08% above currents $3.7584 stock price. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of MEET in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “France’s Macron to meet Iran foreign minister on eve of G7 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meet Group (MEET) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photronics (PLAB) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meet Group (MEET) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store ? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling weakens ahead of Johnson, Merkel meeting – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $300.03 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 32.97 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LHC (LHCG) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LHC Group (LHCG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group finalizes joint venture and acquisition transactions in Missouri, Alabama, and Ohio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group announces agreement to purchase assets from VNA Home Health of Maryland – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 14,643 shares to 2.26M valued at $123.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Translate Bio Inc stake by 52,177 shares and now owns 80,145 shares. Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $125’s average target is 4.07% above currents $120.11 stock price. LHC Group had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.5% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 2,261 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company holds 8,323 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 325 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Company reported 842,252 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 5,748 shares. Hood River Management Llc invested in 1.62% or 290,356 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 920 shares. Boston Prns has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 6,703 shares. Chase Invest Counsel owns 0.58% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 10,105 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 401,083 shares.