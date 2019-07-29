The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Reaches $3.44 After 8.00% Down Move; Stone Run Capital Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Position

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Stone Run Capital Llc holds 31,150 shares with $5.69M value, down from 33,050 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $210.25. About 106,664 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.1269 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4431. About 536,526 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has risen 54.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Loss/Shr 94c; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – The Meet Group Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in Austria; 07/03/2018 – MEET GROUP INC MEET.O SAYS JAMES BUGDEN, CO’S CURRENT INTERIM CFO HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – THE MEET GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON LIVESTREAMING VIDEO PROGRESS; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Rev $40.1M; 09/04/2018 – Meet Group Announces Rollout of Tagged Livestreaming on Shared Platform; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 28/05/2018 – Meet Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Jun. 4The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $259.90M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MEET worth $20.79M less.

Analysts await The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.05 per share. MEET’s profit will be $5.28 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by The Meet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) rating on Thursday, March 21. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $8 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Oppenheimer initiated The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $259.90 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 38.26 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. $601,060 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares were sold by THURK MICHAEL.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 331 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 32,872 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 16,300 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 446,441 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 18,916 shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 2,212 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 42,808 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Lc holds 700 shares. Fincl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 9,677 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com owns 14,558 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 1.14M shares. 11 are owned by Tru Company Of Vermont. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 111,796 shares.