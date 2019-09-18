The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) Reaches $3.44 After 3.00% Up Move; American Community Properties Trust (APO)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

The stock of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 214,859 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has declined 15.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Rev $40.1M; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$155M; 09/04/2018 – THE MEET GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON LIVESTREAMING VIDEO PROGRESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEET); 15/05/2018 – The Meet Group Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in Austria; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2Q Rev $38M-$39M; 09/04/2018 – MEET GROUP – AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH PLANS TO BRING LIVE VIDEO TO LOVOO, AND NOW EXPECT TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT FEATURE IN PHASED APPROACH STARTING IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 31/05/2018 – LOVOO Launches Live Video in France and SwitzerlandThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $262.33 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $3.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MEET worth $7.87 million more.

American Community Properties Trust (APO) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 75 funds increased and opened new positions, while 57 reduced and sold their equity positions in American Community Properties Trust. The funds in our database reported: 135.80 million shares, down from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding American Community Properties Trust in top ten positions was flat from 8 to 8 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 41 Increased: 39 New Position: 36.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.68 million for 16.86 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leon Black’s Apollo to place a bid for Hilton Grand, report says – New York Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YRC Worldwide Announces New Term Loan Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 460,120 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) has declined 5.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 27/03/2018 – Acreage Holdings Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B

Hmi Capital Llc holds 20.95% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. for 6.00 million shares. Hillman Co owns 944,701 shares or 15.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Global Management Llc has 6.99% invested in the company for 37.66 million shares. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Management Llc has invested 6.34% in the stock. Tiger Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 414,402 shares.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $16.30 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 33.78 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Analysts await The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. MEET’s profit will be $6.10M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by The Meet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The Meet Group, Inc. owns and operates a social network for meeting new people on the Web and on mobile platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $262.33 million. The firm owns and operates MeetMe and Skout mobile applications; and meetme.com and skout.com Websites. It has a 30.18 P/E ratio. It also offers online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various locations.

More notable recent The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Board Portal & Collaboration Software | Nasdaq Boardvantage – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gold prices inch higher; all eyes on ECB meet – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Beverage (FIZZ) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks slip as Fed decision looms, FedEx drops on weak outlook – CNBC” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “White House invites biofuel company officials to meet over stalled deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering The Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Meet Group Inc has $8 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 118.02% above currents $3.44 stock price. The Meet Group Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”.