The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) At $3.38 Forms Bottom; G2 Investment Partners Management Has Trimmed Stamps Com (STMP) Stake

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) formed multiple bottom with $3.14 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.38 share price. The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) has $257.37 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $3.375. About 78,103 shares traded. The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) has declined 15.27% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MEET News: 06/03/2018 Meet Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Loss $67.7M; 20/03/2018 – The Meet Group to Speak at Princeton University, HackPrinceton, and the Women in Technology Summit; 07/03/2018 – Meet Group 4Q Rev $40.1M; 09/04/2018 – Meet Group Announces Rollout of Tagged Livestreaming on Shared Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Meet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEET); 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST – “THERE IS UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO GROUP’S ABILITY TO PARTNER PROGRAMS, RAISE CAPITAL OR DEBT AT TERMS TO MEET GROUP’S REQUIREMENTS”; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group 1Q Rev $37.6M; 15/05/2018 – The Meet Group Announces Launch of Live Video on Lovoo in Austria; 02/05/2018 – Meet Group Sees 2Q Rev $38M-$39M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Stamps Com Inc (STMP) stake by 78.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 140,589 shares as Stamps Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 43.62%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 38,138 shares with $1.73M value, down from 178,727 last quarter. Stamps Com Inc now has $1.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 55,068 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01M for 52.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stamps.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STMP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roth leaves STMP sidelines on 2020 potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Stamps.com Return to Its Previous Glory? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Stamps.com Stock Soared 34.8% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stamps.com (STMP) Risk Reduced By United Postal Union (UPU) Agreement – Roth Capital – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Talend S A stake by 18,529 shares to 246,029 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Avalara Inc stake by 25,693 shares and now owns 88,896 shares. Impinj Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc owns 867 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 35,994 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 1,851 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 550,369 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 25,251 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 385 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 12,713 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Nine Masts Capital holds 0.18% or 27,944 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Co accumulated 13,499 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com owns 49 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 5,533 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 11,047 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Stamps.com has $5200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $48.33’s average target is -34.13% below currents $73.37 stock price. Stamps.com had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Roth Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Roth Capital.