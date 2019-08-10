The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Comparison side by side

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.28 N/A 0.09 39.54 Yelp Inc. 35 2.97 N/A 0.67 52.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Yelp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to The Meet Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Meet Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Yelp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Meet Group Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

The Meet Group Inc.’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Yelp Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Meet Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Yelp Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The Meet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given The Meet Group Inc. and Yelp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Yelp Inc. 1 5 2 2.25

The Meet Group Inc. has a 126.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.67. On the other hand, Yelp Inc.’s potential upside is 16.94% and its average target price is $43. The results provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than Yelp Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Meet Group Inc. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 0% respectively. The Meet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has -25.7% weaker performance while Yelp Inc. has 0.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats The Meet Group Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.