The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of The Meet Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Meet Group Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Meet Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 2.50% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Meet Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. N/A 5 39.54 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

The Meet Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio The Meet Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Meet Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 2.89 2.63

$7.67 is the consensus price target of The Meet Group Inc., with a potential upside of 102.37%. The potential upside of the rivals is 64.50%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Meet Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has -25.70% weaker performance while The Meet Group Inc.’s peers have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Meet Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Meet Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Meet Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

The Meet Group Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Competitively, The Meet Group Inc.’s rivals are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.