The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Contrasting side by side

Both The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Meet Group Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.09 39.54 Fang Holdings Limited 5 0.11 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Meet Group Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.5% Fang Holdings Limited 0.00% -8.9% -3%

Volatility & Risk

The Meet Group Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Fang Holdings Limited’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Meet Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Meet Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fang Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The Meet Group Inc. has a 116.67% upside potential and an average target price of $7.67. Competitively the average target price of Fang Holdings Limited is $1.5, which is potential -12.79% downside. The data provided earlier shows that The Meet Group Inc. appears more favorable than Fang Holdings Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Meet Group Inc. and Fang Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 55.1% respectively. About 2.6% of The Meet Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Fang Holdings Limited has 84.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Meet Group Inc. -4.18% 0.58% -38.24% -38.79% -15.27% -25.7% Fang Holdings Limited -12.66% -33.15% -70.88% -74.13% -86.21% -69.25%

For the past year The Meet Group Inc. has stronger performance than Fang Holdings Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors The Meet Group Inc. beats Fang Holdings Limited.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal through which it provides e-commerce, marketing, listing, financial, and value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.