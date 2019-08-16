The Medicines Company (MDCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) and OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines Company 31 -757.91 N/A -2.91 0.00 OptiNose Inc. 8 15.51 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines Company 0.00% 0% -25.9% OptiNose Inc. 0.00% -81% -46.3%

Liquidity

The Medicines Company has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, OptiNose Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. OptiNose Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Medicines Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Medicines Company and OptiNose Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines Company 0 0 5 3.00 OptiNose Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Medicines Company’s upside potential currently stands at 86.55% and an $58.8 consensus target price. Meanwhile, OptiNose Inc.’s consensus target price is $24, while its potential upside is 298.67%. The results provided earlier shows that OptiNose Inc. appears more favorable than The Medicines Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% are The Medicines Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, OptiNose Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25% OptiNose Inc. -14.76% -24.47% -45.65% -11.97% -73.8% -13.39%

For the past year The Medicines Company had bullish trend while OptiNose Inc. had bearish trend.

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company's lead product includes XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets AVP-825 for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.