The Medicines Company (MDCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK)

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) and Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines Company 30 -887.46 N/A -2.85 0.00 Mallinckrodt plc 16 0.17 N/A -41.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Medicines Company and Mallinckrodt plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines Company 0.00% 824.1% -26.5% Mallinckrodt plc 0.00% -72.2% -26.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Medicines Company is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. From a competition point of view, Mallinckrodt plc has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Medicines Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mallinckrodt plc are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Medicines Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mallinckrodt plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Medicines Company and Mallinckrodt plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines Company 0 0 5 3.00 Mallinckrodt plc 0 6 2 2.25

The Medicines Company has a 59.18% upside potential and an average price target of $58.8. Mallinckrodt plc on the other hand boasts of a $24.25 average price target and a 261.40% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Mallinckrodt plc appears more favorable than The Medicines Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% are The Medicines Company’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Mallinckrodt plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Medicines Company 2.69% 13.94% 35.3% 35.01% 4.52% 67.82% Mallinckrodt plc -10.58% -29.91% -30% -50.76% -2.81% -3.73%

For the past year The Medicines Company had bullish trend while Mallinckrodt plc had bearish trend.

Summary

The Medicines Company beats Mallinckrodt plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Specialty Brands segment markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases, including the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. This segment offers Acthar, an injectable drug for various indications, such as neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology; Ofirmev, an intravenous formulation of acetaminophen for pain management; Inomax for inhalation; Therakos, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Exalgo, a form of hydromorphone. It is also developing StrataGraft, a full-thickness product for severe burns and other complex skin defects. Its Specialty Generics segment provides specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) consisting of hydrocodone and hydrocodone-containing tablets; oxycodone and oxycodone-containing tablets; methylphenidate HCl extended-release tablets; and other controlled substances, including acetaminophen products. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. It distributes its branded and generic products through independent channels, including wholesale drug distributors, specialty pharmaceutical distributors, retail pharmacy chains, hospital networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and governmental agencies; and APIs directly or through distributors to other pharmaceutical companies. Mallinckrodt public limited company is headquartered in Staines-Upon-Thames, the United Kingdom.