The Medicines Company (MDCO) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Medicines Company has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The Medicines Company has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The Medicines Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines Company 174,452,038.65% 0.00% -25.90% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares The Medicines Company and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines Company 74.02M 42 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for The Medicines Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines Company 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

The Medicines Company presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 109.37%. The Medicines Company’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Medicines Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Medicines Company -1.65% -4.98% 12.7% 61.37% -8.36% 87.25% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year The Medicines Company was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Medicines Company has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, The Medicines Company’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. The Medicines Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Medicines Company’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that The Medicines Company is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Medicines Company’s peers are 71.40% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Dividends

The Medicines Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Medicines Company beats The Medicines Company’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.