The Medicines Company (MDCO) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Contrasting side by side

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Medicines Company 30 -897.14 N/A -2.85 0.00 Catalent Inc. 45 3.32 N/A 0.99 44.95

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Medicines Company 0.00% 824.1% -26.5% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

The Medicines Company has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalent Inc.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Medicines Company is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.1. The Current Ratio of rival Catalent Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. The Medicines Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Catalent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Medicines Company 0 0 5 3.00 Catalent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of The Medicines Company is $58.8, with potential upside of 57.60%. Competitively the average price target of Catalent Inc. is $55.33, which is potential -1.91% downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, The Medicines Company is looking more favorable than Catalent Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.6% of The Medicines Company shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Catalent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Medicines Company 2.69% 13.94% 35.3% 35.01% 4.52% 67.82% Catalent Inc. -0.8% 0.61% 8.63% 19.11% 12.63% 43.3%

For the past year The Medicines Company was more bullish than Catalent Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Catalent Inc. beats The Medicines Company.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.