The McClatchy Company (MNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC)

Both The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) are each other’s competitor in the Publishing – Newspapers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy Company 3 0.03 N/A -10.59 0.00 A.H. Belo Corporation 4 0.38 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The McClatchy Company and A.H. Belo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The McClatchy Company and A.H. Belo Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy Company 0.00% 27.6% -6.3% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.29 beta means The McClatchy Company’s volatility is 71.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. A.H. Belo Corporation’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The McClatchy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, A.H. Belo Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. A.H. Belo Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to The McClatchy Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.4% of The McClatchy Company shares and 69.4% of A.H. Belo Corporation shares. About 2.6% of The McClatchy Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of A.H. Belo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The McClatchy Company -4.33% -15.97% -29.17% -62.98% -77.54% -71.11% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.27% 3.36% 5.43% -7.52% -18% 9.5%

For the past year The McClatchy Company had bearish trend while A.H. Belo Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

A.H. Belo Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors The McClatchy Company.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. The companyÂ’s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.