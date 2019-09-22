The McClatchy Company (MNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC)

Since The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) and A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) are part of the Publishing – Newspapers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy Company 3 0.03 N/A -10.59 0.00 A.H. Belo Corporation 4 0.40 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see The McClatchy Company and A.H. Belo Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy Company 0.00% 27.6% -6.3% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.00% -5.8% -3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.29 beta indicates that The McClatchy Company is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. A.H. Belo Corporation’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The McClatchy Company. Its rival A.H. Belo Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. A.H. Belo Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than The McClatchy Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.4% of The McClatchy Company shares and 69.4% of A.H. Belo Corporation shares. 2.6% are The McClatchy Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are A.H. Belo Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The McClatchy Company -4.33% -15.97% -29.17% -62.98% -77.54% -71.11% A.H. Belo Corporation 0.27% 3.36% 5.43% -7.52% -18% 9.5%

For the past year The McClatchy Company has -71.11% weaker performance while A.H. Belo Corporation has 9.5% stronger performance.

Summary

A.H. Belo Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors The McClatchy Company.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. The companyÂ’s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. The company is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper. In addition, it provides commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail services; marketing, event marketing, and other services to businesses; and digital marketing solutions, as well as sells online automotive classifieds on the cars.com platform. A.H. Belo Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.