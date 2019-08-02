The McClatchy Company (MNI) EPS Estimated At $-1.76; USA Technologies (USAT) Has 0.87 Sentiment

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 45 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 52 cut down and sold their holdings in USA Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 30.81 million shares, down from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) to report $-1.76 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $1.04 EPS change or 144.44% from last quarter's $-0.72 EPS. After having $-2.74 EPS previously, The McClatchy Company's analysts see -35.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 1,439 shares traded. The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) has declined 77.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.54% the S&P500.



The stock increased 5.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 2.38 million shares traded or 156.31% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 2.24 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.14% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 488,031 shares.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $415.81 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.83 million. The Company’s publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers.

