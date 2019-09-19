The McClatchy Company (MNI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

The McClatchy Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) is a company in the Publishing – Newspapers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The McClatchy Company has 67.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand The McClatchy Company has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The McClatchy Company and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The McClatchy Company 0.00% 27.60% -6.30% Industry Average 1.34% 10.60% 2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The McClatchy Company and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The McClatchy Company N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 8.65M 644.47M 121.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for The McClatchy Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The McClatchy Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

As a group, Publishing – Newspapers companies have a potential upside of -65.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The McClatchy Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The McClatchy Company -4.33% -15.97% -29.17% -62.98% -77.54% -71.11% Industry Average 3.92% 11.25% 6.46% 21.28% 28.76% 19.72%

For the past year The McClatchy Company has -71.11% weaker performance while The McClatchy Company’s peers have 19.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The McClatchy Company are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, The McClatchy Company’s peers have 2.04 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. The McClatchy Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The McClatchy Company.

Volatility & Risk

The McClatchy Company has a beta of 0.29 and its 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The McClatchy Company’s peers have beta of 0.96 which is 3.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The McClatchy Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors The McClatchy Company’s competitors beat The McClatchy Company.

The McClatchy Company publishes news and information in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun. The companyÂ’s businesses comprise daily newspapers, Websites, mobile apps, mobile news and advertising, video products, niche publications, direct marketing, direct mail services, and nearby community newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.