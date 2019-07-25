The Marcus (MCS) Reaches $33.76 After 3.00% Up Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LGI Homes had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

The stock of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 223,306 shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 15.11% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest RallyThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.04B company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $34.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MCS worth $31.29 million more.

The stock increased 3.17% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.63. About 163,415 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 14.93% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition Invented LGI-2238; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 05/03/2018 LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 03/05/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2018 Home Closings; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 11/04/2018 – LGI Homes Commences Operations in Oklahoma City

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.00 million activity. 16,670 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Snider Michael Larry.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "LGI Homes is Now Selling in New Tampa Area Golf Course Community – Nasdaq" published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June and Record Breaking Second Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $68.71 million activity. VSS-Southern Holdings LLC sold $68.71M worth of stock or 1.73 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington. Benchmark maintained the shares of MCS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does The Marcus Corporation's (NYSE:MCS) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "The Marcus Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on July 25, 2019.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

