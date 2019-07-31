The Marcus Corporation (MCS) and HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Entertainment – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Marcus Corporation 38 1.52 N/A 1.51 24.33 HUYA Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Marcus Corporation and HUYA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Marcus Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 4.2% HUYA Inc. 0.00% -63% -41.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Marcus Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor HUYA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. HUYA Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Marcus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Marcus Corporation and HUYA Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Marcus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 HUYA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Marcus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 28.61% and an $45 average price target. Competitively HUYA Inc. has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 23.51%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, The Marcus Corporation is looking more favorable than HUYA Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.6% of The Marcus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of HUYA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are The Marcus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, HUYA Inc. has 6.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Marcus Corporation -1.05% -10.53% -7.92% -11.05% 15.11% -7.04% HUYA Inc. -2.8% -3.33% 10.99% 13.33% 17.03% 38.95%

For the past year The Marcus Corporation had bearish trend while HUYA Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Marcus Corporation beats HUYA Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.