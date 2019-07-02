The Marcus Corporation (MCS) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) Contrasting side by side

Both The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Marcus Corporation 39 1.50 N/A 1.51 24.33 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 2 0.08 N/A -2.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Marcus Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 4.2% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 205.5% -28.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.65 beta means The Marcus Corporation’s volatility is 35.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Marcus Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Marcus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Marcus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The Marcus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 37.66% and an $45 consensus target price. Competitively Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has a consensus target price of $3.13, with potential upside of 419.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than The Marcus Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Marcus Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.6% and 86.9%. Insiders owned roughly 3% of The Marcus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. has 45.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Marcus Corporation -1.05% -10.53% -7.92% -11.05% 15.11% -7.04% Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. 45.34% 81.43% -52.43% -53.39% 16.51% -43.05%

For the past year The Marcus Corporation has stronger performance than Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Summary

The Marcus Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.