The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) and AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) compete with each other in the Farm & Construction Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Manitowoc Company Inc. 17 0.34 N/A -1.89 0.00 AGCO Corporation 69 0.62 N/A 4.02 17.48

In table 1 we can see The Manitowoc Company Inc. and AGCO Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Manitowoc Company Inc. and AGCO Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% AGCO Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.06 shows that The Manitowoc Company Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AGCO Corporation has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Manitowoc Company Inc. Its rival AGCO Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. The Manitowoc Company Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AGCO Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Manitowoc Company Inc. and AGCO Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Manitowoc Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AGCO Corporation 1 3 4 2.50

The upside potential is 6.98% for The Manitowoc Company Inc. with consensus target price of $19. On the other hand, AGCO Corporation’s potential upside is 2.72% and its consensus target price is $77.38. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Manitowoc Company Inc. seems more appealing than AGCO Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Manitowoc Company Inc. and AGCO Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 87.7%. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of AGCO Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Manitowoc Company Inc. -9.01% -5.74% -6.18% -15.01% -34.71% 10.02% AGCO Corporation -3.7% -1.54% 8.71% 26.03% 9.31% 26.28%

For the past year The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AGCO Corporation.

Summary

AGCO Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors The Manitowoc Company Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company designs and manufactures crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand. The company's products are used in various applications, including energy and utilities; petrochemical and industrial projects; infrastructure development, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and high-rise residential construction industries. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.