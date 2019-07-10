The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Reaches $17.18 After 4.00% Up Move; Gardner Denver Holdings (GDI) SI Decreased By 20.3%

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) had a decrease of 20.3% in short interest. GDI’s SI was 3.10M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 20.3% from 3.89M shares previously. With 1.39M avg volume, 2 days are for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)’s short sellers to cover GDI’s short positions. The SI to Gardner Denver Holdings Inc’s float is 2.45%. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 301,565 shares traded. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) has risen 5.38% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 30/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q Rev $619.6M; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GARDNER DENVER’S CFR TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK PO; 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gardner Denver’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q EPS 20c

The stock of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 138,711 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 34.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC CO SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $100M TO $120M, EST. $105.3M; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Reported Reduction in Manitowoc Stake to 4.85% on Feb. 22; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.5% Position in Manitowoc Co; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC – BACKLOG TOTALED $756.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP 49% FROM FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1% Position in Manitowoc Co; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS Launch Advanced SOx Abatement System ACTIVE FUNNEL; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Denies Knowing Trump Tariff Plans Before Selling Manitowoc Stake — MarketWatchThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $595.31M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $17.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTW worth $23.81M more.

More notable recent Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Gardner Denver To Purchase Sweden-Based Oina For $10M – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares in Gardner Denver Soared 69.2% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Gardner Denver, Inc. (GDI) Reports Acquisition of Oina VV AB – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GDI, MDSO and CY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. It has a 24.7 P/E ratio. The Industrials segment designs, makes, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as provides associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $595.31 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.