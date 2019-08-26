The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Reaches $13.03 1 Year Low; Icu Medical (ICUI) Shorts Increased By 12.57%

The stock of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.99 target or 8.00% below today’s $13.03 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $460.67 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $11.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.85M less. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 112,071 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC – BACKLOG TOTALED $756.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP 49% FROM FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS Launch Advanced SOx Abatement System ACTIVE FUNNEL; 07/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING MANITOWOC COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Revenue Expected to Grow in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MANITOWOC’S RATINGS: CFR & SECOND LIEN TO B3;; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Reported Reduction in Manitowoc Stake to 4.85% on Feb. 22; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 22C

Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) had an increase of 12.57% in short interest. ICUI’s SI was 843,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.57% from 749,400 shares previously. With 191,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI)’s short sellers to cover ICUI’s short positions. The SI to Icu Medical Inc’s float is 4.44%. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 50,752 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 27/05/2018 – Smiths Group and ICU Medical in talks over healthcare merger; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patientÂ’s vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 76.13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ICU Medical, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Raymond James And Associates invested in 116,536 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California-based Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0.05% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 296,033 shares. Campbell & Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Gam Ag stated it has 0.91% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Regions Finance accumulated 0.01% or 2,763 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 119,606 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 125 shares. 8,240 were reported by Citigroup. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 12,222 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 186 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.03% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Among 2 analysts covering Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manitowoc Company has $2500 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 61.17% above currents $13.03 stock price. Manitowoc Company had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.

