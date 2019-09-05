The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Reaches $12.53 After 3.00% Up Move; National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The stock of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 245,096 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC CO SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $100M TO $120M, EST. $105.3M; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.775 BLN TO $1.85 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Revenue Expected to Grow in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Denies Knowing Trump Tariff Plans Before Selling Manitowoc Stake — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA – APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $120 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn: Any suggestion of insider trading on Manitowoc is ‘categorically untrue’; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MLN; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares DividendThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $412.79 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $12.91 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTW worth $12.38 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 34.15% above currents $21.99 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded the shares of NOV in report on Monday, August 12 to “Positive” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. See National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manitowoc Company has $2500 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 67.60% above currents $12.53 stock price. Manitowoc Company had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, August 12 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”.

Analysts await The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.2 per share. MTW’s profit will be $10.87 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Manitowoc Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.89% negative EPS growth.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $412.79 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

The stock increased 6.28% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 3.31 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN