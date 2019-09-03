The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Reaches $11.65 After 8.00% Down Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)

Among 2 analysts covering DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DuPont de Nemours has $8200 highest and $8000 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 21.62% above currents $66.87 stock price. DuPont de Nemours had 5 analyst reports since June 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. See DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $79.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $80.0000 88.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Suntrust Robinson Humphrey 79.0000

The stock of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 183,343 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Manitowoc; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Rating Reflects Expectations of Improving Credit Metrics; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.775 BLN TO $1.85 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Reported Reduction in Manitowoc Stake to 4.85% on Feb. 22; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Revenue Expected to Grow in 2018; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC – FIRST-QUARTER ORDERS OF $536.0 MLN WERE UP 10% FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Manitowoc Co; 23/04/2018 – DJ Manitowoc Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTW)The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $383.80M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $10.72 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MTW worth $30.70 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manitowoc Company has $2500 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 80.26% above currents $11.65 stock price. Manitowoc Company had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 12 by Robert W. Baird.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $383.80 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

Analysts await The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.2 per share. MTW’s profit will be $10.87M for 8.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Manitowoc Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.89% negative EPS growth.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in materials science and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $47.01 billion. The Company’s Performance Materials & Coatings segment makes and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; standalone silicones; and home and personal care solutions. It has a 55.45 P/E ratio. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers ethylene oxides, propylene oxide derivatives, cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, and acrylic emulsions; sustainable solutions; and chlorine and caustic soda.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.87. About 659,039 shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.