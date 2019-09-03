The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Reaches $11.62 52 Week Low; 1 Analysts Bullish Danaher (DHR)

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 2.55% above currents $140.42 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. See Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral New Target: $148.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Maintain

The stock of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.69 target or 8.00% below today’s $11.62 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $382.71 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $10.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $30.62 million less. The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 193,560 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 29.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – APPROXIMATELY $25 TO $30 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Raises Manitowoc CFR to B3 From Caa1; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.5% Position in Manitowoc Co; 07/05/2018 – Manitowoc 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 07/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING MANITOWOC COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA – APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $120 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 12C; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Denies Knowing Trump Tariff Plans Before Selling Manitowoc Stake — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Manitowoc

Among 2 analysts covering Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manitowoc Company has $2500 highest and $1900 lowest target. $21’s average target is 80.72% above currents $11.62 stock price. Manitowoc Company had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 12 report.

Analysts await The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.2 per share. MTW’s profit will be $10.87 million for 8.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Manitowoc Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.89% negative EPS growth.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $382.71 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.

More notable recent The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dougherty initiates Manitowoc at Neutral – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manitowoc, Ampco-Pittsburgh among industrial gainers; Axon Enterprise leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Standex International only industrial gainer; Manitowoc and Ocean Power Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Manitowoc Company Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity. 2,500 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $348,800 were bought by RALES MITCHELL P.

The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.42. About 608,682 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 41.12 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold Danaher Corporation shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Of America invested in 3.64% or 172,404 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.73% or 127,658 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 4.71 million shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Redwood Invs reported 1.09% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Palisade Asset Mngmt holds 0.5% or 23,804 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.74% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Citigroup Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). North Amer Management reported 2.38% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 327 are held by Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership. 57,145 were reported by Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 639,984 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 3.67% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 37,841 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 2.71% or 50,490 shares.