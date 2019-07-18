The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) EPS Estimated At $0.52; London Co Of Virginia Has Raised Alleghany Del (Y) Stake By $3.45 Million

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.52 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 30.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. MTW’s profit would be $18.61 million giving it 8.09 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s analysts see 550.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 39,923 shares traded. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has declined 34.71% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MTW News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Raises Manitowoc CFR to B3 From Caa1; 09/03/2018 – MANITOWOC RAISED TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – MANITOWOC AGM BACKS SIMPLE-MAJORITY VOTES OVER BOARD OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s: Manitowoc Rating Reflects Expectations of Improving Credit Metrics; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC COMPANY INC MTW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MANITOWOC CO SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $100M TO $120M, EST. $105.3M; 31/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHPS Launch Advanced SOx Abatement System ACTIVE FUNNEL; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Manitowoc; 07/03/2018 – Carl Icahn: Any suggestion of insider trading on Manitowoc is ‘categorically untrue’; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1.5% Position in Manitowoc Co

London Co Of Virginia increased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 3.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 5,644 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.67%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 190,387 shares with $116.59M value, up from 184,743 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $10.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $696.07. About 32,008 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade war sinks SAP’s Q2; shares -6% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on GATX Q2 results; reaffirms FY19 EPS guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gru Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 83,343 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 24,191 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 9,550 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.02% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 63,832 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co owns 626 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office owns 63 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Ar Asset has 0.37% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,594 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd owns 464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Polar Capital Llp accumulated 0.7% or 122,750 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 6,725 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 18,831 shares stake. Voya Investment Lc accumulated 4,214 shares.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,675 shares to 1.68M valued at $206.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) stake by 230,683 shares and now owns 3.88M shares. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) was reduced too.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity. Another trade for 1,485 shares valued at $992,885 was made by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $601.95 million. The firm creates and makes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides crane product parts and services; and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training services under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand.